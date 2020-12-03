Private Placement Markets to Move Its Corporate Offices to Santa Monica, California

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Los Angeles, CA, December 03, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Steve Muehler, the Founder & Senior Managing Member of Private Placement Markets, “We are expanding our global operations while shrinking our office spaces, and consolidating our operations. According to our internal survey numbers and analysis, 73% of our associated members are working ‘successfully’ from home, and 86% are now ‘fully productive’ working from home, and when polled 76% want to continue to work remotely, and on average we are getting about an extra hour in ‘human capital hours’ from each member each week when compared to this exact same time period last year. So, during this pandemic we were forced grow this work from home side of our business, and it has taken about 90% of that time to get it ‘right’... not perfect, no that it does not need to be improved more, but ‘right for right now,’ and we are going to continue to grow this aspect of our business to retain valuable company members and even retain new ones.”The operations to be housed at the new Santa Monica Offices will include (but no be limited to):· Corporate· Compliance· Commercial Real Estate Lending (Primary & Secondary Market)· Residential Real Estate Lending (Primary & Secondary Market)· Loan Broker, Loan Correspondent & Loan Processing Operations· All Loan Servicing· Residential & Commercial EquityLock Operations· Surety· Investor RelationsThe Private Placement Markets is a growing global provider of alternative asset trading, Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) technology, listing, information and private / public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Private Placement Markets enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.comAdditional Online Resources:About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.comPersonal Site: www.StevenMuehler.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehlerFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehlerCrunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehlerAngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehlerAll trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler Contact Information Private Placement Markets

