FIGHT GLOBE Partners with Sports Media Company WAVE.tv for Fight Content Distribution

FIGHT GLOBE, the world’s largest distributor of fight content, and WAVE.tv, the sports media company for today’s fan, announced a content distribution partnership that will expand FIGHT GLOBE’s fan base across WAVE.tv’s media brands on social media.

New York, NY, December 03, 2020 --(



MMA and Kickboxing content from FIGHT GLOBE’s owned and represented sports properties including KSW, LFA, Bare Knuckle Boxing, Fight Nights Global, and more will be distributed across WAVE.tv’s portfolio of media brands, with an emphasis on the combat-centric media brand “Haymakers.” More than a dozen FIGHT GLOBE rights holders will be serviced by the new partnership.



“We’re very excited to be providing more fight content and access for fans. WAVE.tv’s digital platforms will provide our fight properties a unique opportunity to engage with WAVE.tv’s 65 million followers and subscribers,” said FIGHT GLOBE’s CEO Sabine Kesseler.



FIGHT GLOBE will offer a huge library of content for WAVE.tv to distribute, from classic fights to best knock-outs, and highlight clips of recent fight events. With over 18 media brands in the WAVE.tv portfolio, the sports media company has over 65 million followers and received 3.9 billion monthly content views, on platforms which include Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.



“There is a highly engaged fanbase when it comes to combat sports, and FIGHT GLOBE’s content is the perfect addition to our combat sports vertical, ‘Haymakers,’” said Greg Bobolo, SVP of Strategy and Digital Partnerships, WAVE.tv. “FIGHT GLOBE has some of the most popular and influential combat sporting event content globally, and we are thrilled to be aligning with such a strong organization. We cannot wait to bring their content to WAVE.tv’s 200 million viewers, and see how the partnership grows.”



About FIGHT GLOBE.

FIGHT GLOBE (FightGlobe.com), an Athletic Sports Group company, is the number one independent distributor of MMA and kickboxing content worldwide. It owns, manages and distributes television media rights and has established an exemplary track record in distributing TV and media rights for sports federations, promoters and rights holders. FIGHT GLOBE represents some of the most popular and influential combat sports events from all over the globe. Annually FIGHT GLOBE distributes over 300 live combat sports programming, ancillary fight sports content and hundreds of hours of archived content to broadcasters, in more than 150 countries across the world reaching 1 billion-plus households.



About WAVE.TV

WAVE.tv is a sports media company for today’s fan. Through a portfolio of media brands covering a wide array of fandoms and genres, WAVE.tv entertains modern day sports fans with the programming they love, produced for the digital platforms where they spend the most time.



Communications Department

+31208943990



https://athleticsportsgroup.com



