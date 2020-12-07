Blingvine Has Curated a Whole Range of Fashion Jewellery to Set the Holiday Vibes This Winter Season 2020

Press Releases Blingvine Press Release

Blingvine offers a collection of unique holiday jewellery designs to its online shoppers including the latest fashion in necklaces, earrings, pendants and bracelets. It also welcomes buyers to the best Christmas gift choices.

You can look at 200+ jewellery designs at Blingvine including necklaces, earrings, pendant chains and bracelets. The store has been popularly known for its unique designs and contemporary style jewellery. People from all around India have been repeatedly shopping from the online jewellery store because of their exquisite jewellery designs at budget prices and the cooperative customer service.



One of the customers who ordered a birthday gift from Blingvine wrote the following review, “A sudden invite to a 75th Birthday and where to get a good Diamond looking gift for the occasion in a short while - without having to step out of ur home in these COVID times? #Blingvine is there to help you through. Right from ordering to receiving it in with 2 days of ordering it as the gift had to be given on the Birthday itself! Exclusive looking, well within the budget and as I always say- you get what you see on their site - if not better. A great site to buy good looking, well priced Jewelry for yourself or as a gift.”



Be it winter dresses or accessories, fashionistas are looking for the latest in unique designs when it comes to styling. Blingvine also offers a variety of choices when it comes to gifting for your loved ones. The attractive complementary jewellery boxes are the cherry on top.



Contact Information Blingvine

Tanvi Gupta

800-923-9999

https://www.blingvine.com

Tanvi Gupta

800-923-9999



https://www.blingvine.com



