Glam Rock Duo Kingston & GreyStarr Release Their Debut EP, Covered in Glitter on Main Man Records

Covered In Glitter is distributed nationwide through MVD Entertainment. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and iHeart Radio. Asbury Park, NJ, December 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Main Man Records recording artists Kingston & GreyStarr released their debut EP, Covered In Glitter, a fast-paced, glitter-filled journey through their favorite new wave and rock n' roll classics. They’ve created glam-infused, modern interpretations of hits by legendary artists AC/DC, INXS, Talking Heads, David Bowie and The Cars.Tom Hanley of 95.9 WRAT said, "Kingston and GreyStarr are a vibrant Glam Rock duo. They wield not only the power of song, but also all the energy and good vibes that can be channeled from the combined forces of unicorns and glitter. Covered In Glitter is a well-titled, well-executed ride through the works of David Bowie, AC/DC and more.”While Kingston & GreyStarr might seem new to the music scene, they have already shared the stage with musical legends including Tiffany, Punky Meadows of Angel, Eric Martin of Mr. Big, Stryper, Tony Harnell, Geoff Tate and Prophet.Kingson & GreyStarr said, “We are so excited to share this homage to our musical influences with you, we put our heart and soul into this and the artists are legendary, but we should add, this is about girl power. Women have proven they can rock with the best of them for decades and we hope to honor the rebels who came before us, have broken down barriers and taught us that great music transcends time and genres.”Covered In Glitter is distributed nationwide through MVD Entertainment. Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and iHeart Radio. Contact Information Kingston & Greystarr

Barbara Serbes

646-651-5467



www.kingstonandgreystarr.com



