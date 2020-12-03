Chicagoland Championship Wrestling Expands Distribution to Amazon Prime, FITE TV and Powered4 TV

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Koriander Publishing Press Release

In conjunction with Koriander Publishing and Pro Wrasslin Shoots, Chicagoland Championship Wrestling brings new television programming to the UK and to the United States.

Michigan City, IN, December 03, 2020 --



Originally filmed on October 3rd, 2020 at the American Legion Post #451 in Michigan City Indiana, the two hour, 53 minute long event features professional wrestling filmed in a gritty, cinematic style.



Joining an ensemble cast for Saturday Night Grapplemasters includes Chris Logan, TNA Impact Wrestling’s Marshe Rocket, CHIKARA star C-Red, Garrisaon Creed, P.L. Myers and Kingpin of The Chicago Connection, musician Jonny Nigh, Gunner Brave who is the student of WWE’s Seth Rollins, John Hudson and Tully Bertorelli, who was most recently seen on Fargo, Chicago PD and Empire.



The program also features music from independent musicians Ben Mason and Jonny Nigh and the theme song “Saturday Night” is provided by rock band Thunder Driver.



The event is dedicated in memory of cartoonist and artist Christopher Martinez, whose vision helped to launch the grassroots promotion.



Promoter John Bullard and producer Michael Allen worked tirelessly to create a quality professional wrestling show that doesn’t try to mimic currently seen products from other professional wrestling entities. Everything from the lighting to the type of wrestling ring to the cinematography was all carefully chosen to craft a product that both feels underground and familiar.



This is Chicagoland Championship Wrestling’s second program since their bi-weekly interview series Pro Wrestling Tonight launched on Alco-TV and YouTube in November of 2019.



About the companies:



Chicagoland Championship Wrestling is a family operated company hailing from Michigan City, Indiana with John Bullard as the owner. Mr. Bullard is also the host of Pro Wrestling Tonight. Chicagoland Championship Wrestling can be found on the world wide web at www.chicagolandchampionshipwrestling.com



Koriander Publishing is a production company owned by cartoonist and author Koriander Bullard, who is also the creator of the Ki-Chan: Demon Hunter book series. Koriander Publishing provides distribution, graphics and closed captioning for Chicagoland Championship Wrestling and can be found on the web at www.korianderake.com



Amazon Prime is available worldwide with over 150 million annual subscribers.

FITE TV provides MMA, pro wrestling and boxing events to subscribers in over 130 countries. They can be reached at www.fite.tv



Powered4 TV is a streaming service based out of the UK providing professional wrestling events to the European market. They can be found on the web at www.powered4.tv



Pro Wrasslin Shoots provides cinematography for Chicagoland Championship Wrestling, AAW, C3 Wrestling and more. Helmed by Xavier Camacho, the Chicago upstart company has been featured in high quality productions. Booking inquiries can be made by submitting a request at prowrasslinshoots@gmail.com



