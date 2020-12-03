Future Electronics Takes WiFi or BLE Data to the Cloud Over Cellular

Press Releases Future Electronics Press Release

Future Electronics is providing solutions to take WiFi or Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) data to the cloud over cellular networks.

Pointe Claire, Canada, December 03, 2020



Through Future Electronics, you can leverage a Microchip IoT board with a u-blox SARA-R4 click board in combination with a wealth of extra features to offer the fastest path to the next new innovative wireless project.



To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/new-featured-products/microchip-cellular-cloud-solutions-via-wifi-and-BLE.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



