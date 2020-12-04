PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Loveforce International Declares Southside Dance Day


Loveforce International will release the Single "Southside Dance" by Stix Muzic Group on Friday, December 4th. It will also be giving away the e-book The Loveforce International Reader Volume 4 on the same day in honor of the release of the single.

Santa Clarita, CA, December 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International declares Friday, December 4th as Southside Dance Day. This is because it is releasing the single “Southside Dance” by Stix Muzic Group. The single is an R&B instrumental. It’s a mixture of old school rhythms and modern sensibilities. In Honor of Southside Dance Day Loveforce International is also giving away the e-book version of The Loveforce International Reader Volume 4.

The Loveforce International Reader Volume 4 is a sampler book that has seven different writings from seven different books by three different authors (Gary Ishka, Mark Wilkins and The Prophet of Life). The e-book version will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively.

“Stix Muzic Group’s “Southside Dance” has the power to transport people back to the 1970s,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “And with all of the complexity and problems in our world right now, I think a lot of people wouldn’t mind going back to the 1970’s, if even if it’s only for a few minutes.” He continued, “Southside Dance” by Stix Muzic Group will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, KKBox, NetEase, Pandora, Tidal, Pandora, and Tik Tok, Resso.

For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact Information
LoveForce International Publishing
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Contact

