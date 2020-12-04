BeWelcome.org Hospitality Network Releases Android App

Press Releases BeWelcome Press Release

BeWelcome.org announces the release of its first Android app connecting travelers and local hosts.

Rennes, France, December 04, 2020 --(



Since it was made available for early access testing in the PlayStore in October 2020, the app has received positive feedback. Once installed, all it takes to join the BeWelcome community and connect with other members is to register a free BeWelcome account, either through the app or on www.bewelcome.org, and create a profile.



BeWelcome spokesperson Anja believes the app gives those planning travel after the COVID-19 lockdowns another great reason to join BeWelcome.



Anja describes the new app as “a true lifesaver for travelers and hosts alike who use mobile devices and value intercultural hospitality exchange."



The app, like the website itself, is a means to find hosts at your next travel destination. Through the app you can browse hosts offering a place to stay in countries, cities, towns and villages around the globe. You can check out whether members are planned any activities in your vicinity or in the places you are travelling to. "For our internationally oriented members who cannot travel due to the COVID, we have introduced online activities and a permanent chatroom for our members," Anja says.



BeWelcome invites anyone interested in hospitality exchange to explore the app by installing it from Google PlayStore, or by downloading it directly from BeWelcome.org



About BeWelcome

BeWelcome is a non-commercial hospitality community and social network. It is run by BeVolunteer, a non-profit volunteer association registered in Rennes, France in 2007. Its website is a platform for members to arrange homestays, offer true hospitality, meet other members, and join activities. It is entirely run by volunteers. BeVolunteer has created a legal and organizational framework which ensures BeWelcome will always remain non-profit, open and free-to-use. The software of BeWelcome is open-source and the community highly values data security and privacy.



Anja Kühner

44-7700-900077



www.bewelcome.org



