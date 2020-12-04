AKVIS Launches New Magic Winter Frame Pack: Festive Templates for Photographs

AKVIS announces the release of the new frame collection, the Magic Winter pack, that contains 100 exclusive templates for winter, Christmas, and New Year photos. Along with the new product, now AKVIS offers 66 themed packs of ready-to-use frame templates.

Perm, Russia, December 04, 2020 --(



Explore these fabulous photo frames at akvis.com. The templates are nicely decorated with the traditional winter symbols: fluffy spruce branches, frozen crystal ice, and snowflakes sparkling like diamonds; red cardinals and other bright birds that add color to this snowy season; as well as with the attributes of the Christmas holiday: lights and garlands, candles, ornaments decorations, etc.



These charming winter frames are perfect to frame Christmas and New Year photographs. They will turn ordinary shots into miraculous greetings cards. They bring a festive mood to pictures and warm up our precious memories.



Now, there are 66 themed frame packs by AKVIS sorted by categories: Hobbies & Interests, Styles & Trends, Holidays & Events, Seasons, Countries, and Family. The new pack entered the Seasons group of frames. Besides the new product, there is also a choice of sets inspired by the wonderful winter season: Winter Pack, Snowflakes Pack, and two Christmas Packs. The Hygge Pack is also made in this festive spirit.



Users can apply the AKVIS frame packs separately or all together to create the most complete and varied collection of memories: albums, photo books, calendars, custom printed mugs, etc.



The frame collections can be used with the AKVIS Frames freeware and AKVIS ArtSuite program, on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit, and Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-11.0 - 64-bit.



The new product sells for $17.00. All 66 frame packs are available in the bundle at a discounted price of $380.00. For more information, visit akvis.com.



AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products for Windows and Mac. Perm, Russia, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In honor of the approaching winter and at the beginning of the advent time, AKVIS launches the new Magic Winter pack that includes 100 picture frames of excellent quality, 50 horizontal and 50 vertical unique and cheerful templates, designed by professional graphic artists.Explore these fabulous photo frames at akvis.com. The templates are nicely decorated with the traditional winter symbols: fluffy spruce branches, frozen crystal ice, and snowflakes sparkling like diamonds; red cardinals and other bright birds that add color to this snowy season; as well as with the attributes of the Christmas holiday: lights and garlands, candles, ornaments decorations, etc.These charming winter frames are perfect to frame Christmas and New Year photographs. They will turn ordinary shots into miraculous greetings cards. They bring a festive mood to pictures and warm up our precious memories.Now, there are 66 themed frame packs by AKVIS sorted by categories: Hobbies & Interests, Styles & Trends, Holidays & Events, Seasons, Countries, and Family. The new pack entered the Seasons group of frames. Besides the new product, there is also a choice of sets inspired by the wonderful winter season: Winter Pack, Snowflakes Pack, and two Christmas Packs. The Hygge Pack is also made in this festive spirit.Users can apply the AKVIS frame packs separately or all together to create the most complete and varied collection of memories: albums, photo books, calendars, custom printed mugs, etc.The frame collections can be used with the AKVIS Frames freeware and AKVIS ArtSuite program, on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit, and Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-11.0 - 64-bit.The new product sells for $17.00. All 66 frame packs are available in the bundle at a discounted price of $380.00. For more information, visit akvis.com.AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of image and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products for Windows and Mac.