Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases In The Zone Baseball & Softball Academy Press Release

Receive press releases from In The Zone Baseball & Softball Academy: By Email RSS Feeds: In The Zone Baseball & Softball Training Academy Announces Addition of Seton Hall’s Pat Pinkman as "360 Pitching" Program Director

Flanders, NJ, December 04, 2020 --(



Coach Pinkman has been assistant coach / pitching coach with Seton Hall since 2018 after serving in the same capacity for Fordham University. In the 2018 season, the pitching staff led the conference in BIG EAST-only games with a 2.04 ERA and 166 strikeouts. While at Fordham, pitchers broke the team record for strikeouts with 414 in 2017. Prior to Fordham Pinkman served as pitching coach at both Marymount & Washington University.



Pinkman served as vice president and lead instructor at the Pinkman Baseball Academy from 2002-11. Between his time there and coaching collegiately, he has mentored and instructed 100’s of players that have played at the college, minor league and MLB levels.



A former standout at Virginia Tech, Pinkman was a Freshman All-American in 1998 and named the Atlantic-10 Rookie of the Year. He set freshman records for wins (seven), innings pitched (89), strikeouts (81), pickoffs (10) and complete games (seven). As a sophomore, he set an NCAA Division I record with 19 pickoffs and a sophomore record with nine complete games.



“If you want to take an academy to the next level, you have to bring in top people who have had long term success at that level. Coach Pickman represents that to us,” said In the Zone’s President Marcus Ippolito. “His experience is far reaching and his network is invaluable. Someone who has coached that many players up to be draft-able is clearly doing something right. Our 360 Pitching program will be designed and managed by Coach Pinkman. His knowledge, experience, training will be weaved throughout ITZ and how we develop pitchers of all ages. And our back-end technology with real time feedback, video, 4D analysis combined with existing tech such as Rapsodo, smart-balls and more, ‘360 Pitching’ with Coach Pinkman’s oversight will be like no other Pitching Development system available.”



“I am extremely excited to be assisting In The Zone as Program Director. The advances in technology and how Marcus has implemented a streamlined system for player development is next level,” said Pinkman. “I look forward to working alongside the current instructors and doing what I can to improve the direction of 360 Pitching.”



About In The Zone Baseball & Softball Academy



In The Zone Baseball & Softball Academy, with headquarters in Flanders, N.J., offers a comprehensive training and development environment for baseball and softball players of all ages. The main baseball and softball facility offers nearly 12,000 square feet of fully turfed field space, several hitting & pitching lanes, and more. In addition, In The Zone utilizes the 100,000 sq ft Marauder Dome as an extension of its training programs as well as satellite locations throughout the region. The academy offers baseball lessons, softball lessons, video analysis, team training, lane & turf rentals, showcase events, recruiting services, camps & clinics, and much more. Leading technology in use such as HitTrax, Rapsodo Pitching, Rapsodo Hitting, Swinguru, uHit and more. For information, visit www.inthezonenj.com, email contact@itz-academy.com or call 973-598-9887. Flanders, NJ, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In The Zone Baseball & Softball Academy has announced the addition of Pat Pinkman as Program Director of 360 Pitching.Coach Pinkman has been assistant coach / pitching coach with Seton Hall since 2018 after serving in the same capacity for Fordham University. In the 2018 season, the pitching staff led the conference in BIG EAST-only games with a 2.04 ERA and 166 strikeouts. While at Fordham, pitchers broke the team record for strikeouts with 414 in 2017. Prior to Fordham Pinkman served as pitching coach at both Marymount & Washington University.Pinkman served as vice president and lead instructor at the Pinkman Baseball Academy from 2002-11. Between his time there and coaching collegiately, he has mentored and instructed 100’s of players that have played at the college, minor league and MLB levels.A former standout at Virginia Tech, Pinkman was a Freshman All-American in 1998 and named the Atlantic-10 Rookie of the Year. He set freshman records for wins (seven), innings pitched (89), strikeouts (81), pickoffs (10) and complete games (seven). As a sophomore, he set an NCAA Division I record with 19 pickoffs and a sophomore record with nine complete games.“If you want to take an academy to the next level, you have to bring in top people who have had long term success at that level. Coach Pickman represents that to us,” said In the Zone’s President Marcus Ippolito. “His experience is far reaching and his network is invaluable. Someone who has coached that many players up to be draft-able is clearly doing something right. Our 360 Pitching program will be designed and managed by Coach Pinkman. His knowledge, experience, training will be weaved throughout ITZ and how we develop pitchers of all ages. And our back-end technology with real time feedback, video, 4D analysis combined with existing tech such as Rapsodo, smart-balls and more, ‘360 Pitching’ with Coach Pinkman’s oversight will be like no other Pitching Development system available.”“I am extremely excited to be assisting In The Zone as Program Director. The advances in technology and how Marcus has implemented a streamlined system for player development is next level,” said Pinkman. “I look forward to working alongside the current instructors and doing what I can to improve the direction of 360 Pitching.”About In The Zone Baseball & Softball AcademyIn The Zone Baseball & Softball Academy, with headquarters in Flanders, N.J., offers a comprehensive training and development environment for baseball and softball players of all ages. The main baseball and softball facility offers nearly 12,000 square feet of fully turfed field space, several hitting & pitching lanes, and more. In addition, In The Zone utilizes the 100,000 sq ft Marauder Dome as an extension of its training programs as well as satellite locations throughout the region. The academy offers baseball lessons, softball lessons, video analysis, team training, lane & turf rentals, showcase events, recruiting services, camps & clinics, and much more. Leading technology in use such as HitTrax, Rapsodo Pitching, Rapsodo Hitting, Swinguru, uHit and more. For information, visit www.inthezonenj.com, email contact@itz-academy.com or call 973-598-9887. Contact Information In The Zone Baseball & Softball Academy

Marcus Ippolito

973-598-9887



https://www.inthezonenj.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from In The Zone Baseball & Softball Academy Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend