Future Electronics to Host Amphenol ICC Interconnect Solutions Webinar

Future Electronics will host an Amphenol ICC Interconnect Solutions webinar on December 10th, 2020.

Pointe Claire, Canada, December 04, 2020 --(



Amphenol ICC, world leader in interconnect technology, will focus on an innovative line of lighting solutions that satisfies growing demand for standard NEMA/ANSI products, as well as the new ZHAGA product family for smart lighting applications.



The keynote speaker will be Greg MacDonald, Distribution Manager for Amphenol ICC's Commercial & Industrial Business Units. MacDonald has over 23 years of experience with Amphenol in a variety of different positions.



To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/events/amphenol-icc-interconnect-solutions-webinar.



To register for the free webinar, visit bit.ly/AmphenolICC-Interconnect-Solutions-Webinar.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



