A-Team Group Names Winners of 2020 Data Management Insight Awards

London, United Kingdom, December 04, 2020 --(



The award winners were announced online across categories ranging from best sell-side and buy-side data management platforms to best data governance, data lineage and regulatory compliance solutions, most innovative data provider and more.



Two editor’s recognition awards were also made. Sarah Walker, head of data at NatWest, received the award for best data management practitioner; and Martijn Groot, vice president of product management at Alveo, was named best data management vendor professional.



Complete list of categories and winners:



Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Data Management Vendor Professional - Martijn Groot, VP of Product Management, Alveo

Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Data Management Practitioner - Sarah Walker, Head of Data, NatWest Markets

Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - IHS Markit - EDM

Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - Alveo

Best Sell-Side Managed Services Solution - SmartStream RDU

Best Buy-Side Managed Services Solution - Bloomberg Data Management Services

Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side - Bloomberg LP

Best Entity Data Solution - Bureau van Dijk – A Moody’s Analytics Company

Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - ICE Data Services

Best Index Data Provider - RIMES Technologies

Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - SIX

Best Data Quality Analysis Tool - Datactics – Self-Service Data Quality

Best KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - Fenergo

Best Data Governance Solution - Solidatus

Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Moody’s Analytics – Banking Cloud

Most Innovative Data Provider - Diligencia Group – ClarifiedBy.com

Most Innovative Data Management Provider - OTCFin – PATone EDM

Best Propositions for AI and Machine Learning - S&P Global Market Intelligence – Textual Data Suite

Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution - smartKYC

Best Cloud-based Data Management Solution - GoldenSource – OnDemand

Best Consultancy in Data Management - Reformis

Best Corporate Actions Solution - Exchange Data International (EDI)

Best Data Analytics Provider - Kx

Best Data Visualisation Provider - Cappitech

Best Data Ops Solution Provider - DataKitchen – DataOps Platform

Best Performance Measurement Solution - Deutsche Bank – AutoDQ

Best Standards Solution for Data Management - The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB)



Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards and thank you to everyone who took part in nominating and voting for their preferred solutions, services and consultancy providers. In a difficult year for all capital markets participants, we were pleased to receive large numbers of entries for the awards and celebrate best-in-class data management services and solutions.”



As well as annual Data Management Insight Awards, A-Team Group runs RegTech Insight Awards in Europe, USA and Asia Pacific, and TradingTech Insight Awards in Europe and the US. New for 2021 are A-Team Group Innovation Awards that will recognise outstanding performance by vendors of data and technology solutions to the financial industry, as well as outstanding projects carried out within financial institution. Further information on all of A-Team Group award programmes can be found at https://bit.ly/ateamawards



