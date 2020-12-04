Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Richard Kang Joins Accelerate as Special Advisor

Calgary, Canada, December 04, 2020 --(



"We're excited to have Richard join the Accelerate team as Special Advisor to help lead our distribution and business development activities as we execute on our mission to democratize alternative investments," said Julian Klymochko, CEO of Accelerate. "Richard's long track record of success in the ETF business will augment the current team's combined nearly four-decade track record in alternative investments, creating a powerful combination to establish the leader in alternative ETFs."



"After the excitement of being a part of something in New York, I get a chance to do it again," said Richard Kang, Special Advisor at Accelerate. "Accelerate is the firm I wish I'd built after returning to Toronto. To build, manage and grow an ETF business that intersects with the beginnings of my time in this industry - hedge funds and alternative investments - it's a great match. The timing is also impeccable. With all the uncertainty of 2020, investors need something more than the 60/40 portfolio but with tools that are still elegant in their design and implementation. I'm thankful for the opportunity and look forward to what can be accomplished with Julian and his team at Accelerate."



Richard is a Special Advisor at Accelerate. He is currently a Managing Director at Sigma Analysis & Management, a Toronto based alternative investment management firm catering to institutional investors. He is an Index Committee Member for EMQQ, the Emerging Market Internet & E-Commerce ETF listed on the NYSE. Richard is also a member of the Country Classification Committee at FTSE Group and an editorial board member for both the Journal of Index Investing and the Journal of Impact & ESG Investing. Richard is a serial entrepreneur, having started and led various asset management and fintech businesses. Previously, he co-founded Emerging Global Advisors, an NYC based firm managing emerging/frontier market ETFs. Founded in 2008, the firm was sold to Columbia Threadneedle (the investment arm of Ameriprise Financial) in 2016. While in New York, Richard taught the “Fundamentals of Portfolio Management” course at NYU.



About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.



Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.



For Additional Information:



For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@accelerateshares.com; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, mleehing@acceleratefintech.com Calgary, Canada, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. (“Accelerate” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Richard Kang has joined the Company as Special Advisor."We're excited to have Richard join the Accelerate team as Special Advisor to help lead our distribution and business development activities as we execute on our mission to democratize alternative investments," said Julian Klymochko, CEO of Accelerate. "Richard's long track record of success in the ETF business will augment the current team's combined nearly four-decade track record in alternative investments, creating a powerful combination to establish the leader in alternative ETFs.""After the excitement of being a part of something in New York, I get a chance to do it again," said Richard Kang, Special Advisor at Accelerate. "Accelerate is the firm I wish I'd built after returning to Toronto. To build, manage and grow an ETF business that intersects with the beginnings of my time in this industry - hedge funds and alternative investments - it's a great match. The timing is also impeccable. With all the uncertainty of 2020, investors need something more than the 60/40 portfolio but with tools that are still elegant in their design and implementation. I'm thankful for the opportunity and look forward to what can be accomplished with Julian and his team at Accelerate."Richard is a Special Advisor at Accelerate. He is currently a Managing Director at Sigma Analysis & Management, a Toronto based alternative investment management firm catering to institutional investors. He is an Index Committee Member for EMQQ, the Emerging Market Internet & E-Commerce ETF listed on the NYSE. Richard is also a member of the Country Classification Committee at FTSE Group and an editorial board member for both the Journal of Index Investing and the Journal of Impact & ESG Investing. Richard is a serial entrepreneur, having started and led various asset management and fintech businesses. Previously, he co-founded Emerging Global Advisors, an NYC based firm managing emerging/frontier market ETFs. Founded in 2008, the firm was sold to Columbia Threadneedle (the investment arm of Ameriprise Financial) in 2016. While in New York, Richard taught the “Fundamentals of Portfolio Management” course at NYU.About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.For Additional Information:For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@accelerateshares.com; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, mleehing@acceleratefintech.com Contact Information Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Sabrina Torres

587-664-9681



https://accelerateshares.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend