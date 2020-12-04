Tampa Bay Monitoring Recognizes National Impaired Driving Prevention Month in December

Press Releases Tampa Bay Monitoring Press Release

Clearwater, FL, December 04, 2020 --(



Tampa Bay Monitoring reminds everyone to stay safe this Holiday season by offering tips to honor National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. They also discuss the myths around drunk driving such as:



Myth: Black coffee or a cold shower helps you to sober up.



Fact: Neither coffee or a cold shower can get rid of the alcohol in your system. There is no fast cure, only time can help you sober up.



Traffic-related deaths spike between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), in 2018 there were 10,511 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes in which at least one driver had a BAC of .08 g/dL or higher. This totaled 29 percent of all traffic fatalities for the year.



Full article: https://tampabaymonitoring.com/2020/12/december-is-national-impaired-driving-prevention-month/



Address: 14605 49th St. N #3, Clearwater 33762

Phone: 727.535.6506

Web: tampabaymonitoring.com

Frank Kopczynski

727-535-6506



https://tampabaymonitoring.com/



