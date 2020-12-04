Midas Hospitality Opens SpringHill Suites-Overland Park

Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

Newest hotel is the third Kansas property managed by St. Louis company.

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Overland Park, KS, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Leading hotel development, management and investment firm Midas Hospitality recently opened its first Overland Park, Kansas property. Located at 4081 Indian Creek Parkway, the $20 million SpringHill Suites-Overland Park is a five-story hotel with 128 spacious suites.The all-suites hotel features a fitness center, indoor swimming pool, and meeting room. SpringHill Suites-Overland Park is conveniently located near the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens and Topgolf.Midas Hospitality developed the hotel that was built by Thomas Construction, which is headquartered in Osage Beach, Missouri. This is the third property that Midas Hospitality - which owns and manages 38 hotels across the U.S. - will manage in Kansas. Midas Hospitality currently manages the Fairfield Inn in Wichita and SpringHill Suites in Lenexa.The hotel will be managed by Midas Hospitality with Rosa Perez as General Manager. Perez has more than 10 years of hospitality experience and previously served as the General Manager at a SpringHill Suites in Kansas City.“SpringHill Suites is a welcome addition to our growing presence in Kansas,” said Midas Hospitality’s CEO and Co-founder David Robert. “We are proud to join the Overland Park community and look forward to providing our unique Midas customer experience to each and every guest.” Robert added a special thanks to "Mark Sutherland with Mission Farms and Doug Weltner with Colliers International for their commitment and assistance."Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100. Contact Information Midas Hospitality

