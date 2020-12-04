Press Releases Sexton Advisory Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Sexton Advisory Group: By Email RSS Feeds: New “Saving with Steve” Radio-Podcast & TV Show Gifts Listeners New Financial Hope and Money Solutions

Financial consultant Steve Sexton shares weekly financial tips and tricks for a happier, healthier life.

San Diego, CA, December 04, 2020 --(



“I am a firm believer that smart financial planning leads to a happier, healthier life, and that is precisely what I hope to bestow on listeners of the show,” says Sexton. “We’ll talk about money in every aspect, from tax reduction to maximizing savings to spending less to 401ks to risk management to retirement and so much more. After each episode, listeners will leave with a very practical understanding of the topic and also some actionable items that will bring them closer to reaching their financial goals.”



Steve Sexton is a renowned personal finance consultant, best-selling author, and a well-respected finance contributor to high-profile media outlets, including CNN, ABC, CNBC, Bankrate, and more. For over two decades, Steve has advised personal and corporate clients on a range of money management issues. In addition to financial consulting, Steve has hosted hundreds of educational personal finance workshops across the country. USA Today recognized Steve as a Financial Trendsetter for 2012 followed by recognition from The Wall Street Journal as a Financial Best-Selling Author in 2013 for his contributions to the book "How to Get More out Of Life and Business with Better Results." On a more personal level, as a cancer survivor, Sexton brings a genuine passion for helping people prepare for the financially unexpected.



In addition to airing on radio during Monday’s 6pm drive hour, as well as on 25 podcast streaming platforms, “Saving with Steve” will also be broadcasted live every Thursday via Retire Smart Magazine’s Facebook page. Upcoming guests on the show include financial professionals Glen Henderson, Allen Nevin, Bruce McPherson, Ali Hashemian and Ken Foster.



To learn more, please visit www.savingwithsteve.us. San Diego, CA, December 04, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For Americans interested in cultivating a happier, healthier relationship with their finances, Steve Sexton, financial consultant and CEO of Sexton Advisory Group in San Diego, California, announces the official launch of the “Saving with Steve” radio-podcast & TV show, now airing every Monday on 20 AM/FM terrestrial radio stations throughout the nation, top streaming networks, such as Spotify, Amazon, and iTunes, as well as on Roku TV, YouTube, and Google TV. Each week, Sexton welcomes a new guest to discuss the latest financial tips and hot topics, ranging from retirement investments to financial planning in a pandemic.“I am a firm believer that smart financial planning leads to a happier, healthier life, and that is precisely what I hope to bestow on listeners of the show,” says Sexton. “We’ll talk about money in every aspect, from tax reduction to maximizing savings to spending less to 401ks to risk management to retirement and so much more. After each episode, listeners will leave with a very practical understanding of the topic and also some actionable items that will bring them closer to reaching their financial goals.”Steve Sexton is a renowned personal finance consultant, best-selling author, and a well-respected finance contributor to high-profile media outlets, including CNN, ABC, CNBC, Bankrate, and more. For over two decades, Steve has advised personal and corporate clients on a range of money management issues. In addition to financial consulting, Steve has hosted hundreds of educational personal finance workshops across the country. USA Today recognized Steve as a Financial Trendsetter for 2012 followed by recognition from The Wall Street Journal as a Financial Best-Selling Author in 2013 for his contributions to the book "How to Get More out Of Life and Business with Better Results." On a more personal level, as a cancer survivor, Sexton brings a genuine passion for helping people prepare for the financially unexpected.In addition to airing on radio during Monday’s 6pm drive hour, as well as on 25 podcast streaming platforms, “Saving with Steve” will also be broadcasted live every Thursday via Retire Smart Magazine’s Facebook page. Upcoming guests on the show include financial professionals Glen Henderson, Allen Nevin, Bruce McPherson, Ali Hashemian and Ken Foster.To learn more, please visit www.savingwithsteve.us. Contact Information Sexton Advisory Group

Sonia Prandei

714-499-7728



https://www.sextonadvisorygroup.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sexton Advisory Group