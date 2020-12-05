PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Future Electronics Features Panasonic PAN1780 Bluetooth Low Energy Module


Future Electronics is featuring the Panasonic PAN1780 Bluetooth® Low Energy Module.

Pointe Claire, Canada, December 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Panasonic PAN1780 Bluetooth® Low Energy Module in their latest edition of their Virtual Bootcamp e-newsletter.

The Panasonic PAN1780 BLE Module is based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 controller IC, and compliant with the latest version 5.0 of the Bluetooth standard specifications.

Designers can use the PAN1780 to optimize their application for either range or data- transfer rate. Using the nRF52840's high-speed Bluetooth Low Energy 2M transceiver, it can achieve a high maximum data throughput of 2Mbits/s.

To learn more, visit <strong>www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/ftm/industrial-automation-and-industry-4-0/panasonic-zku-series.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Contact Information
Future Electronics
Martin H. Gordon
514-694-7710
Contact
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada

