Yamato Noodle Launches New Campaign for Soft-Boiled Egg Peeling Machine

Yamato expands its product line to create the GoldenEgg – an innovative machine that automatically peels 600 soft-boiled eggs in an hour.

Kagawa, Japan, December 05, 2020



As the COVID-19 pandemic has left many food businesses to struggle, Yamato has developed the GoldenEgg as an attempt to help noodle restaurants reduce the time spent on peeling eggs as well as prevent losing more money on eggs that might become damaged in the manual process of peeling them. The funds raised through the online platform will also be directed to further research, modify, and improve the new invention.



The GoldenEgg machine details:



1. Peels soft-boiled eggs without damaging it. Peeling softly-boiled eggs manually by hand takes around 6 minutes and is very difficult without causing any damage.



2. Minimizes the loss ratio (the number of unsellable eggs due to damages caused / the total number of boiled eggs peeled). The average loss ratio of hand-peeling (in the case of restaurants) is 20% whereas the GoldenEgg can reduce it to 5% on average.



3. An average peeling time of 6 seconds per egg. The machine is 3 times faster than human hands.



4. The machine also automatically removes broken eggshells. These eggshells fall outside the machine automatically.



5. It has a compact design that only takes 0.32m² in operation, a supply of water (facet), and drainage.



About Yamato Mfg. Co., Ltd.: Yamatonoodle Based in Japan (Kagawa prefecture), our diverse multinational and multilingual team comprises of professionals from Japan, United States, Canada, South Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, and Vietnam. Our business consists of manufacturing noodle machines, R&D in our noodle master labs, and noodle schools that are held monthly – where we teach students about creating the best ramen, udon, and soba noodles.



Indiegogo campaign: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/goldenegg-savior-of-restaurants-and-food-business#/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/yamatonoodle

Cammie J. Andrian

+31623865705



www.yamatonoodle.com



