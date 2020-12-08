Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Dark One: The Revenge is Never Silent" by Jos Fieldhouse

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 08, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- About Dark One: The Revenge is Never Silent...
Bradford. A city once a thriving hub, now in rapid decline and no more than a tired, broken town.
A suburban cricket match, an idyllic scene, ends with a brutal, bloody attack. The young cricketer, Charlie Mason, is at the centre of a heated dispute.
Detective Inspector Paul Taylor finds himself immersed in the investigation. What appears to be a cut and dried case becomes a journey which leads Taylor and his team in a frustrating pursuit.
Mitch Harrison, a retired headteacher, has good reason to hate.
As Taylor closes in, his digging uncovers an exasperating past filled with nothing more than bitterness, manipulation, corruption and revenge.
Dark One is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 280 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940710
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08NVCXBHD
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DARKONE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020
