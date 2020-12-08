Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Dark One: The Revenge is Never Silent" by Jos Fieldhouse

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Dark One: The Revenge is Never Silent" by Jos Fieldhouse.

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 08, 2020



Bradford. A city once a thriving hub, now in rapid decline and no more than a tired, broken town.



A suburban cricket match, an idyllic scene, ends with a brutal, bloody attack. The young cricketer, Charlie Mason, is at the centre of a heated dispute.



Detective Inspector Paul Taylor finds himself immersed in the investigation. What appears to be a cut and dried case becomes a journey which leads Taylor and his team in a frustrating pursuit.



Mitch Harrison, a retired headteacher, has good reason to hate.



As Taylor closes in, his digging uncovers an exasperating past filled with nothing more than bitterness, manipulation, corruption and revenge.



Dark One is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 280 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940710

Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B08NVCXBHD

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DARKONE

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

