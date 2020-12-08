PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Dark One: The Revenge is Never Silent" by Jos Fieldhouse


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Dark One: The Revenge is Never Silent" by Jos Fieldhouse.

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 08, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About Dark One: The Revenge is Never Silent...

Bradford. A city once a thriving hub, now in rapid decline and no more than a tired, broken town.

A suburban cricket match, an idyllic scene, ends with a brutal, bloody attack. The young cricketer, Charlie Mason, is at the centre of a heated dispute.

Detective Inspector Paul Taylor finds himself immersed in the investigation. What appears to be a cut and dried case becomes a journey which leads Taylor and his team in a frustrating pursuit.

Mitch Harrison, a retired headteacher, has good reason to hate.

As Taylor closes in, his digging uncovers an exasperating past filled with nothing more than bitterness, manipulation, corruption and revenge.

Dark One is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 280 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800940710
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08NVCXBHD
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DARKONE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

