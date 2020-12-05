The LNG Bunkering Experience - Wisdom Events Launch a New Perspective

Press Releases Wisdom Events Press Release

The latest technology innovations in LNG Bunkering.

London, United Kingdom, December 05, 2020



Sobhith Hariharan from Lloyd's Register who is speaking at the inaugural virtual Global LNG Bunkering Experience, was recently interviewed where he gave his thoughts on the future of LNG Bunkering technology and what he will be focusing on at the event. He said:



“The decarbonisation targets set by IMO is beginning to drive an energy transition in the marine industry. With the technology readily available for LNG, it is being adopted as a cleaner alternative to traditional fuels by ship owners and charterers.”



“The industry is looking forward to more insights into these developments and solutions to the technical challenges associated with its application – including those during the bunkering operation. Providing a platform...” The full interview is available to view on the website.



Taking place virtually on 9-10 March 2021 Sobith will be joined by industry leaders to discuss the latest opportunities and developments in this burgeoning marketplace. The agenda and full list of speakers can be found online.



