Dr. Richard Konteh on Building a Better Society: Disability Inclusiveness and Accessibility in Sierra Leone

Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, peace and security in Sierra Leone.

The global crisis of COVID-19 is deepening pre-existing inequalities, exposing the extent of exclusion and highlighting that work on disability inclusion is imperative. People with disabilities are one of the most excluded groups in our society and are among the hardest hit in every crisis.



Even under normal circumstances, persons with disabilities are less likely to access health care, education, employment and to participate in the community. An integrated approach is required to ensure that persons with disabilities are not left behind.



Disability inclusion will result in a COVID-19 response and recovery that better serves everyone, more fully suppressing the virus, as well as building back better. It will provide for more agile systems capable of responding to complex situations, reaching the furthest behind first.



This International Day of Persons with Disabilities, join Dr. Richard Konteh (D-Unifier) in building a better society toward disability-inclusiveness and accessibility in Sierra Leone. Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Disability inclusion is an essential condition to upholding human rights, sustainable development, and peace and security. It is also central to the United Nations' promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind. The commitment to realizing the rights of persons with disabilities is not only a matter of justice; it is an investment in a common future.

