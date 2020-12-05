Press Releases Muzit Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Muzit Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Muzit Inc. Announces Partnership with Denver-Based Collective Curiosity

Boston, MA, December 05, 2020 --(



This perfect blend of a unique, proprietary database with data management, machine learning, and AI expertise will fuel Muzit to fulfill its potential as a technology disruptor in the data and AdTech businesses.



Collective Curiosity, led by serial entrepreneurs Sherry Akhtar (Cloutel CEO) and Will Feldman (Garlic Media CEO), brings its expertise in AI, machine learning, marketing, branding, video, strategy and analytics to join forces with Muzit’s proprietary first-party data. This partnership will speed Muzit’s ability to monetize the massive P2P community and enhance their ever-growing first party database of entertainment and software consumers.



Along with the partnership, Feldman and Akhtar will also be joining the Muzit Board of Directors to help guide the company on the road to accomplishing its new goal in 2021.



About Muzit

Founded by respected Entertainment Industry copyright owners and executives, Muzit is the first company to use big data to monetize the media preferences of the global peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing market. Muzit's proprietary TRACE platform has captured the media consumption and the unique IP addresses of over 330 million households who have downloaded over 24 billion software programs, movies, music, video games, TV shows and other digital media. Muzit provides unmatched market intelligence and deep audience insights allowing clients to purchase targeted lists from the world's largest consumer channel. More information about Muzit is available at http://www.muzit.com.



About Collective Curiosity



Collective Curiosity is a team of technologists, strategists, data scientists, storytellers, creatives—all of whom have a passion for best-in-class data, AI, machine learning, video, branding and marketing solutions that don't conform to the norms. With their varied backgrounds, Collective Curiosity brings diversified thinking at its best that fuses die-hard data, 21st century tech, and superior creative to enhance their client’s brands, campaigns, experiences, and influence. Akhtar and Feldman’s companies, Cloutel and Garlic Media, are a part of the Collective Curiosity team. Cloutel is a Denver-based technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, internet of things, data science, and experiential technologies. Denver-based Garlic Media Group specializes in digital integrated marketing, video production, website development, SEO, and social media.



More information can be found at cloutel.com and garlicmediagroup.com. Boston, MA, December 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Muzit, a big data company with the world’s largest database of entertainment and software consumers, is excited to announce an exciting new partnership with Denver-based technology boutique, Collective Curiosity. Collective Curiosity’s team of world-class data scientists, developers, strategists and creatives will be working with Muzit to deliver a new platform offering deep insights into consumer media consumption and audience-building tools for the world’s largest untapped audience.This perfect blend of a unique, proprietary database with data management, machine learning, and AI expertise will fuel Muzit to fulfill its potential as a technology disruptor in the data and AdTech businesses.Collective Curiosity, led by serial entrepreneurs Sherry Akhtar (Cloutel CEO) and Will Feldman (Garlic Media CEO), brings its expertise in AI, machine learning, marketing, branding, video, strategy and analytics to join forces with Muzit’s proprietary first-party data. This partnership will speed Muzit’s ability to monetize the massive P2P community and enhance their ever-growing first party database of entertainment and software consumers.Along with the partnership, Feldman and Akhtar will also be joining the Muzit Board of Directors to help guide the company on the road to accomplishing its new goal in 2021.About MuzitFounded by respected Entertainment Industry copyright owners and executives, Muzit is the first company to use big data to monetize the media preferences of the global peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing market. Muzit's proprietary TRACE platform has captured the media consumption and the unique IP addresses of over 330 million households who have downloaded over 24 billion software programs, movies, music, video games, TV shows and other digital media. Muzit provides unmatched market intelligence and deep audience insights allowing clients to purchase targeted lists from the world's largest consumer channel. More information about Muzit is available at http://www.muzit.com.About Collective CuriosityCollective Curiosity is a team of technologists, strategists, data scientists, storytellers, creatives—all of whom have a passion for best-in-class data, AI, machine learning, video, branding and marketing solutions that don't conform to the norms. With their varied backgrounds, Collective Curiosity brings diversified thinking at its best that fuses die-hard data, 21st century tech, and superior creative to enhance their client’s brands, campaigns, experiences, and influence. Akhtar and Feldman’s companies, Cloutel and Garlic Media, are a part of the Collective Curiosity team. Cloutel is a Denver-based technology company specializing in Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, internet of things, data science, and experiential technologies. Denver-based Garlic Media Group specializes in digital integrated marketing, video production, website development, SEO, and social media.More information can be found at cloutel.com and garlicmediagroup.com. Contact Information Muzit Inc.

Tommy Funderburk

310-456-4308



www.muzit.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Muzit Inc.