Floridians Unite in the Name of Human Rights with an Annual Awards Celebration

Clearwater, FL, December 05, 2020 --(



Since the beginning of 2020, more than 1 million people in Florida have been educated on their 30 inalienable rights by United for Human Rights (UHR) Florida chapter’s activities and outreach efforts. UHR has partnered with 100 other organizations and have delivered dozens of webinars, seminars and events.



Cristian Vargas, the Executive Director of the UHR Florida chapter said, “A look at today’s headlines will confirm that there is a basic lack of human rights knowledge in our society. So how can people respect and enforce them if they don’t know what they are? United for Human Rights provides educational materials which empower individuals and gives them the knowledge to change a community.”



According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, nearly 1,000 cases of human trafficking were reported in 2019, a 16% percent increase from the year before. Florida is also ranked 3rd in America for human trafficking cases reported.



Cristian will host the event along with Christopher King, the President of United for Human Rights Florida chapter and the grandson of late Blues legend, BB King. The event also features several notable celebrity guest speakers, who will be awarding volunteers and leaders from different Florida cities for their support of human rights in their fields.



For more information about United Human Rights Florida, and to watch the live stream, please contact United for Human Rights Florida chapter on Facebook. www.Facebook.com/HumanRightsFL.



About United for Human Rights:



United for Human Rights is an international non-profit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights and to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports. It was Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard who said, "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream." This is why the Church sponsors UHR, although UHR remains non-religious in nature and content. Contact Information United for Human Rights Florida

Cristian Vargas

727-467-6960



Humanrights.com



