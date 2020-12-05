United for Human Rights Prepares to Kick Off the New Year by Honoring January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Press Releases United for Human Rights Florida Press Release

Clearwater, FL, December 05, 2020 --(



Christopher King, the President of the chapter said, “I got involved with United for Human Rights because I learned in 2015 what human trafficking is, how it affects millions of children, and that it exists in my own backyard. That’s why I started my own non-profit, The Gentlemen’s Course with the purpose of teaching youth etiquette and how to prevent human trafficking, and now I use my position as President of United for Human Rights Florida chapter to educate as many kids as possible on what human rights are and how to safeguard them in their own lives.”



UHR Florida chapter has partnered with anti-human trafficking organizations for the past 5 years: assisting them with fundraisers, training their staff on human rights education and empowerment, working with task forces to educate the community, and even helping survivors re-gain their self-respect by learning they have human rights.



Every year in January, a series of events and educational activities are held by UHR’s Florida chapter to raise awareness that human trafficking is a problem happening right here. Last year, UHR held panel discussions on the subject in Orlando, posted educational resources on their social media, and held awareness events in the United for Human Rights center in downtown Clearwater.



To schedule an event with United for Human Rights Florida chapter in January, or to partner with them, contact them on their Facebook page www.Facebook.com/HumanRightsFL.



About United for Human Rights:



Cristian Vargas

727-467-6960



Humanrights.com



