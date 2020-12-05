PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Goes Pending on Home in Santa Clara


Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Goes Pending on Home in Cul-de-sac in Eugene.

Eugene, OR, December 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- 3276 Stark Ct. was listed for $469,900.

This home offers an updated kitchen that features new granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors. The oversized family room offers vaulted ceilings and access to the backyard. You will also find new carpet and luxury vinyl tile throughout the home. The upstairs includes the primary suite with a large room with high end features including coffered ceilings, a gas fireplace, walk in closet, and a bathroom with a dual sink vanity and jetted tub. Outside you will find the covered trex deck, hot tub hookup, 20x40 shop that includes 220v and concrete floors. You will also find a 2 car garage with industrial sink and gated RV parking.

The buyers for 3276 Stark Ct. are secured and now officially in escrow.

If you are interested in other homes in Eugene, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or email her at StephanieCoats@kw.com.

The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way.
Contact Information
The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group
Danielle Wilkinson
541-349-2644
Contact
eugenehomegroup.com

