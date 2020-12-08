Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Flea Who Lived on a Pea" by Vickie Denholm

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Flea Who Lived on a Pea" - a children’s book written by Vickie Denholm and illustrated by Daisy Denholm.

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 08, 2020 --(



A fully colour-illustrated children’s story book which tells the tale of a lonely flea who travels to find love.



"The Flea Who Lived on a Pea" is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback: 30 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800940246

Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cm



Amazon Kindle eBook: B08HVRJ6X3

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/FLP

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



