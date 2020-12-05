Snyder Building Construction Awarded Rock Fitness at McGregor Square

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Snyder Building Construction Press Release

Denver, CO, December 05, 2020 --



McGregor Square is a significant development that will serve the community of Denver with a place to gather, celebrate the overall Major League Baseball experience in the city, and provide the newest place to live, shop, and work. Rock Fitness, which will be operated by Inward Fitness, will focus on innovative health and fitness services. The new center will feature fitness and classroom space, along with state-of-the-art lockers rooms.



“We’re honored to join the cohort of partners transforming the West Lot,” says Rich Snyder, owner of Snyder Building Construction. “Rock Fitness shares our values in service to others, so we are honored to build their newest space and look forward to watching their positive impact grow within our community.”



About McGregor Square:

McGregor Square will feature a new 176-room hotel, a 103-unit residential tower, over 200,000 square feet of commercial office space, and approximately 70,000 square feet of retail. All three buildings will surround a 30,000 square foot content plaza that will host everything from concerts and festivals to an ice-skating rink in the winter. The plaza will be an ideal meeting place before or after a game and throughout the year. It will feature a grass berm, an 80 X 20-foot screen, and a mix of both national and local restaurants and bar concepts along with retail shops.



The hotel will be home to the Colorado Rockies hall of fame which will be a cutting-edge and interactive tribute to the rich history of the franchise and allow the annual 3 million visitors to Coors Field a chance to see their favorite team in a different forum. The hotel will also feature 30,000 square feet of event space which will allow it to host events ranging from weddings to company functions. The 103-unit residential tower will feature for-sale condos that range from 480 square feet studio units to 6,000 square foot penthouses and everything in between. The residential tower will be connected to the hotel via a bridge 12 stories high making this an iconic structure in Lodo.



About Inward Fitness:

Denver-based Inward Fitness center provides exceptional results-based and innovative health and fitness services for their clients. Their team serves the general public, athletes, youth, and corporations with the goal of creating a culture and community of health conscious, fitness-minded individuals and groups while creating long lasting relationships and a superior experience. Daniel Ward, former Colorado State University track athlete, started Inward Fitness in 2005. His conditioning classes are tailored to groups and individuals based on their unique sports and fitness goals. The program has since expanded to include 50 participants ages eight to 18, from divers, to lacrosse players, and even theater kids who hope to take their performance to the next level. The new Rock Fitness location will open within the McGregor Square development next to Coors Field and will be operated by Inward Fitness.



About Snyder Building Construction:

Snyder Building Construction is a commercial general contractor providing tenant improvement, adaptive reuse, and commercial ground-up construction for restaurants and breweries, retail, fitness, medical, dental, office, nonprofit, corporate, law firms and banking in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Snyder Building Construction focuses on accountable, high-quality, and trustworthy service for projects <$10M. Long-lasting relationships and a team-oriented approach allow us to be honest, fair, and transparent in every facet of the construction process. Expect meticulously planned details and craftsman-like installation paired with a small team dedicated to quality care and attention. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado.

Rich Snyder

720-900-5082



www.snyderbuilding.com



