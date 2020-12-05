Introducing MusicBizHub, a New Music and Media Site

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases MusicBizHub Press Release

Currently in beta, launching full suite of independent musician software January 2021.

Houston, TX, December 05, 2020 --(



TheMusicBizHub.com is your source for all things music and music business related. Launched in October of 2020 as a media platform, TheMusicBizHub.com is currently in beta mode with a large number of features set to launch in January of 2021 including the most comprehensive contact and contract database, contact and customer management system, and tool set for the music industry and do-it-yourself oriented or developing musicians including, but definitely not limited to label services, promotion and publicity, marketing, customer relations management, radio & playlist servicing, itinerary management, performance promotion, live-streaming, and a tour and show management suite for musicians and music industry professionals.



MusicBizHub is, exactly as its name implies, a "Hub" for Music Business. The site is run by a team of web developers and current music business professionals who are currently, and have been active in all areas of the business including agency representation, artist management, A&R, live event promotion, publishing, PR, venue operation, talent buying, tour management, festival promotion, content creation, social media marketing, music journalism, publicity, graphic and web design and more. Members of the MusicBizHub team have, for decades, represented and/or worked with some of the biggest names in music and have created this platform to offer artists access to all of the tools, contacts and tricks of the trade which are typically reserved for and utilized exclusively by well-connected industry professionals only. The mission of the MusicBizHub team is the ultimate transfer of power from the gatekeepers of the music industry back into the hands of the artists where it belongs. The music industry is legendary for being a tightly gated community with extremely high barriers to entry. TheMusicBizHub.com intends to break down those barriers and provide complete access to the creatives who need it.



Houston, TX, December 05, 2020 --( PR.com )-- UTR Industries is proud to announce the beta launch of MusicBizHub and its site www.themusicbizhub.com.

Contact Information MusicBizHub

Michael Kelley

832-758-3300



www.themusicbizhub.com



