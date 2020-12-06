Codebase Unveils Digibanc SaaS

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Codebase Technologies Press Release

Codebase Technologies, the award-winning digital banking solutions provider, has today announced the launch of its Digital Banking as a Service platform – Digibanc™ SaaS.

Banks and financial institutions constantly seek ways to evolve their banking platforms and enhance the customer experience across a range of touchpoints - from onboarding to product agility. Implementing next-generation platforms that meet long-term ambitions require organizations to evolve out of legacy architectures that are complicated and costly to improve. Banks and financial institutions that aren’t focusing on ways they can become more technologically competitive risk their customer’s loyalty, and as the market begins to expect more from its banking experience, these legacy operators lose their edge and are left behind.



As part of the solution rollout, Codebase Technologies has partnered with Masria Digital Payments in launching MDP Neo for its North African customers. Powered by Digibanc™ SaaS, MDP Neo is an API-driven digital onboarding, KYC, and instant decision management solution for banks, fintechs, and other non-banking financial institutions. The proposition will allow financial and non-financial institutions in Egypt to adopt Digital banking at scale while driving lower operational and acquisition costs.



MDP Neo solution was showcased with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) Egypt at the Cairo ICT. Following its successful debut at the event, Codebase Technologies plans to launch Digibanc™ SaaS across Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific as part of its 2021 rollout roadmap.



Commenting on the announcement, Raheel Iqbal, Managing Partner & Global Product Head at Codebase Technologies, said, “At Codebase Technologies, we are dedicated to develop and design innovative solutions that address market challenges. There is a definite demand and a significant opportunity for banks and financial firms to move their operations to a SaaS model built on cloud computing to enable operational efficiencies & bring better digital experiences to their customers. Digibanc™ SaaS, has been created to empower financial institutions in their digital drives and ensures complete Regulatory compliance. We are thrilled to join hands with MDP to enable Egyptian banks to completely unleash the potential of this solution and capitalize on its exclusive features. Going forward, we will be rolling out the platform to other parts of the Middle East & Africa region very soon.”



Ahmed Nafie, VP Sales and Marketing at MDP, said, "The all-new 'MDP Neo, Powered by Digibanc™ SaaS' offering will allow our customers in Egypt to enjoy many benefits of a cloud-based SaaS solution, right from cost savings and business agility to security, scalability and integration and stress-free upgrades. Codebase Technologies is a pioneer for digital innovation within the banking sector and we are honored to be selected to take its cutting-edge platform to market. Digibanc SaaS is set to transform the way regional banks and financial institutions operate and we are excited to be a part of their digital journeys."

