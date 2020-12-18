PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Sivan Langer

Press Release

Receive press releases from Sivan Langer: By Email RSS Feeds:

Sivan Langer Releases New Single, "Believe" to Help People Cope with Dire Times


"Believe" – a new single by Sivan Langer is out today. This musical piece comprises a heavy-duty studio work of cleaning the pop-rock track from its initial home quality state. The release is dedicated to people that go through a rough patch.

New York, NY, December 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sivan Langer releases a new music single today. The song reflects on perseverance over difficulties during bleak times and aims to aid those who suffer the most from current global state of affairs and its implications concerning their everyday life.

The production process of “Believe” integrates heavy cleaning of home recordings from the artist's private collection. The song fuses an oldie vibe of the early days of sound documentation. The ripe single portrays a pop-rock vibe that carries throughout the acoustic performance with an optimistic aura which intends to warm its listeners feelings and mood as much as possible.

“Believe,” is presently available on all major streaming facilities such as Apple Music and Spotify.

About Sivan Langer:
Sivan Langer is a multi-instrumentalist alternative/rock musician, singer-songwriter and artist.

For further information, contact info@sivanlanger.com
Contact Information
Sivan Langer
+972-774249512
Contact
sivanlanger.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Sivan Langer
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help