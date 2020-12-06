Calsoft Announces Mozaic – an Agile Product Development Framework for ISVs & Product Companies

Press Releases Calsoft Inc. Press Release

An outcome of over two decades of innovation, new bundled services offering seeks to help companies in different stages of growth to take the next giant leap & reach the market faster.

San Jose, CA, December 06, 2020 --(



Calsoft attributes the creation of this framework to more than two decades of Product Engineering & Business Consulting experience supporting hundreds of global and happy customers. Mozaic has packaged services offerings for four distinct types of entities based on their growth journeys – Mozaic Fast+ for technology startups & stealth modes; Mozaic Forward+ for emerging ISVs; Mozaic Disrupt+ for mature product & platform vendors; and Mozaic Transform+ for established market players. These are further supported by Calsoft’s solution accelerators like reference architectures, infrastructure blueprints, ready-to-use components, and related offerings like ‘Lab on Hire’, Innovation Services, and more.



Furthermore, Mozaic’s capabilities are balanced on four distinct pillars: long-term relationships with customers ranging from Fortune 500 players, mid-sized entities, to startups; Agile Frameworks, Intuitive Solutions, Innovation Blueprints; deep Open Source Expertise & contributions to the community; and their strong partner ecosystem & experience of working on elite platforms like VMware, Microsoft, Google, ServiceNow, Citrix and more.



Talking about the development, Calsoft’s Founder & CEO, Anupam Bhide, says, “Mozaic will empower businesses to actively embrace the best of disruptions and tackle the transformation challenges that arise when they decide to go the digital way, without losing business focus. It comes forth from our experience of sustaining long-term customer relationships, working with Fortune 500 customers, hundreds of startups, our capability to balance conventional & new-age technologies, and our 360-degree approach to all our project – big or small.”



Calsoft COO, Parag Kulkarni adds: “With Mozaic, we aim to address the pain points of product companies, in whichever growth journey they may be. Mozaic addresses concerns pertaining to growth acceleration, flexibility, agility, automation, digital & smart technologies, faster go-to-market, and more.”



Visit the Mozaic web page for further insights.



About Calsoft

