ANNA MORGUN Leaves Native Fashion

Ukraine loses its local brand. ANNA MORGUN representatives announced shocking news about termination of its activity under the Made in Ukraine marking.

Kyiv, Ukraine, December 06, 2020



"In fact, there is nothing shocking in our decision, especially taking into account the current situation, such a march was quite predictable. Moreover, ANNA MORGUN transfer was the number one goal. Creating a brand, I dreamed of making it foreign, because, unfortunately, even on the local market, foreign brands are valued higher than local ones. Who works in the fashion industry in Ukraine I think will agree with me. At the beginning of my career, I did not have enough experience and, first of all the means to start in another country, of course COVID-19 has made its adjustments now, mostly financial too. Relocation of a trademark is costly, but we don’t hurry and are actively negotiating with potential business partners and investors to make our cherished dream come true," explained the founder of the brand Anna Morgun.



During its existence as a brand “Made in Ukraine” ANNA MORGUN has given more than 28 shows on both local and foreign catwalks.



“I think I have something to be proud of, the brand has become recognizable all over the world. Rome, Abu Dhabi, Baku, invitations to London, New York, Milan, isn't that a reason to be proud of? But one cannot feed the company with pride and the conditions created at the moment in Ukraine, as well as the manner of doing business, do not contribute to the development of fashion brands. So it was decided to end the era of ANNA MORGUN as a Ukrainian brand,” the designer added.



