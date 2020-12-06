PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Anna Morgun

ANNA MORGUN Leaves Native Fashion


Ukraine loses its local brand. ANNA MORGUN representatives announced shocking news about termination of its activity under the Made in Ukraine marking.

Kyiv, Ukraine, December 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Recently the media ran the information that Ukraine is losing a fashion brand that has been working on the local market about 7 years. Management of the company is actively preparing the localization of the trademark abroad that automatically means the end of the era of ANNA MORGUN existence as a Ukrainian brand.

"In fact, there is nothing shocking in our decision, especially taking into account the current situation, such a march was quite predictable. Moreover, ANNA MORGUN transfer was the number one goal. Creating a brand, I dreamed of making it foreign, because, unfortunately, even on the local market, foreign brands are valued higher than local ones. Who works in the fashion industry in Ukraine I think will agree with me. At the beginning of my career, I did not have enough experience and, first of all the means to start in another country, of course COVID-19 has made its adjustments now, mostly financial too. Relocation of a trademark is costly, but we don’t hurry and are actively negotiating with potential business partners and investors to make our cherished dream come true," explained the founder of the brand Anna Morgun.

During its existence as a brand “Made in Ukraine” ANNA MORGUN has given more than 28 shows on both local and foreign catwalks.

“I think I have something to be proud of, the brand has become recognizable all over the world. Rome, Abu Dhabi, Baku, invitations to London, New York, Milan, isn't that a reason to be proud of? But one cannot feed the company with pride and the conditions created at the moment in Ukraine, as well as the manner of doing business, do not contribute to the development of fashion brands. So it was decided to end the era of ANNA MORGUN as a Ukrainian brand,” the designer added.

Representatives of ANNA MORGUN do not spread detailed information about possible location, it is known that the lines of the brand and their concepts are also waiting for changes, most likely the company will adapt to the new country of residence, but if it is so, the future will show it.
Contact Information
ANNA MORGUN
Natalia Leto
+380990035339
Contact
annamorgun.com

