Adoptions From The Heart Building Beautiful Families Calendar

Adoptions From The Heart releases annual calendar to support birth parents in need.

Wynnewood, PA, December 06, 2020 --(



The calendar is available for sale at $14. All proceeds will support the agency’s Expecting and Birth Parent Support Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to expecting and birth parents in need. The funds will help expecting and birth parents cover basic needs such as food, clothing, housing, rides to doctor appointments, etc. AFTH is committed to supporting each member of the adoption triad.



“We placed our newborn but were also parenting a son together. I lost my job and then our house and we moved in with my parents. Our car needed an inspection and with no way to get to work my girlfriend was about to lose her job. AFTH saved her job by paying for the inspection and gave us Walmart gift cards to help buy food. AFTH got us through one of the most difficult times in our lives,” said Alex, a birth father and donation recipient.



AFTH is proud to showcase the diversity of families that have come together through the agency. Over 200 calendars have already been sold. The agency hopes supporters will help them sell out every year, so they can maximize the funds in order to help even more expecting and birth parents through the Fund.



“This is one of my favorite projects every year. Not only does the calendar feature the beautiful faces of AFTH’s adoptees, but the sales raise money to help men and women who are facing difficult situations where they are considering adoption. The Support Fund can help with groceries, rent, clothing, and transportation to prenatal care whether or not they choose adoption in the end,” said AFTH Director of Marketing and Communications Kristy Hartley-Galbraith.



Meagan Twardy

(610) 642-7200



https://afth.org/



