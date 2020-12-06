Harlem Centric Comedy Series Little David Comes to The ON! Channel

Press Releases The ON! Channel Press Release

New York, NY, December 06, 2020



According to the description, the series is a coming of age story based on the mishaps and woes of David, a Harlem filmmaker. We follow him as he navigates, with his roommates in his peripheral, through his career and dating life... well lack thereof.



"Like Insecure, the series Little David is funny in that honest and relatable way. When we screened it, we just knew people would not only love it, they would get it. It's black stories from, from a black writers room for an audience that understands the black experience," says Maurice Woodson, CEO and Founder of The ON! Channel.



Little David is created and directed by David Williams, who also stars as the series lead, and is executive produced by Mia Francois. Together with a cast that features Mister Fitzgerald, Sean Anthony Bryant, and Brittany Delsarte' Chatman, the series is creating a buzz as well as being set up to win several awards.



https://youtu.be/gySmcclM3fM



For more information:

