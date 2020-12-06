PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Harlem Centric Comedy Series Little David Comes to The ON! Channel


New York, NY, December 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- It's being compared to HBO's "Insecure," but with a male lead and set in Harlem, New York.

According to the description, the series is a coming of age story based on the mishaps and woes of David, a Harlem filmmaker. We follow him as he navigates, with his roommates in his peripheral, through his career and dating life... well lack thereof.

"Like Insecure, the series Little David is funny in that honest and relatable way. When we screened it, we just knew people would not only love it, they would get it. It's black stories from, from a black writers room for an audience that understands the black experience," says Maurice Woodson, CEO and Founder of The ON! Channel.

Little David is created and directed by David Williams, who also stars as the series lead, and is executive produced by Mia Francois. Together with a cast that features Mister Fitzgerald, Sean Anthony Bryant, and Brittany Delsarte' Chatman, the series is creating a buzz as well as being set up to win several awards.

https://youtu.be/gySmcclM3fM

For more information:
https://theonchannel.com/programs/collection-vbst2z94dby?categoryId=45559
Contact Information
The ON! Channel
Rick Henderson
347-690-2727
Contact
theonchannel.com

