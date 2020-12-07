Centered Mind Therapy Adds Mackenzie Jordan to Clinical Team

Press Releases Centered Mind Therapy Press Release

Miami, FL, December 07, 2020 --(



Ms. Jordan has experience working with a variety of individuals, adolescents and adults, utilizing a variety of approaches. She has special training in dialectical behavioral therapy and trauma-focused CBT, and is also trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR). Her specialty areas include depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, personality disorders, trauma, and PTSD. Ms. Jordan also has extensive experience working with chronic, life long mental illness.



Commenting on her new role Ms. Jordan notes: "Everyone can benefit from counseling. Everyone deserves a space dedicated to their needs, and someone who not only hears you but will listen. My clients no longer need to go through life's various struggles alone. My goal is to empower clients to recognize their personal strengths and assist them in making healthy choices within their lives."



Centered Mind Therapy believes that Ms. Jordan's generalized skill-set sets her apart of other therapists, and that she brings a more compassionate and informed approach to her clients.



If you or someone you know are stuck in negative thoughts, intense emotions, or behavioral patterns that don't serve their best interest, you can contact Ms. Jordan on Centered Mind Therapy's website.



Press Contact: info@centeredmindtherapy.com



About the company:

Brian Cline

858-215-3885



centeredmindtherapy.com



