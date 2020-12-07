PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Book by Lali Tsipi Michaeli: "The Mad House"


Adelaide Books announces the release of the collection of poems, "The Mad House."

New York, NY, December 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Lali Tsipi Michaeli The Mad House hitting stores everywhere now.

Lali Tsipi Michaeli is an Israeli poet. Born in Georgia in 1964, she immigrated to Israel at the age of seven. She has published six poetry books so far and attended numerous international poetry festivals. She was part of a residency program for talented writers in New York in 2018. Her books have been translated into foreign languages in the USA, France, Italy, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia, Romania and Iran. Lali was defined by Prof. Gabriel Moked in his book as “Erotico-Urban Poet” and was highly regarded by critics, who consider her as an innovative and combative poet. In 2011 Lali produced a collection of poetry for protest “Resistance,” in which she presents her personal poetic manifesto, claiming that “poetry as a whole is a revolt.” In the past decade, Lali has created 15 Poetry Video Art projects that have taken part in world poetry festivals such as ZEBRA in Berlin. “The poem is not purely individual. It is common ground and should be heard in a great voice,” the poet claims. Lali teaches Hebrew at Ben Gurion University. She has one son and lives in Tel Aviv by the sea.

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

