Mike Rothmiller, NYT Bestselling Author, Pens New Historical True Crime Title with WildBlue Press

Compiled and commented on by New York Times bestselling author and former detective Mike Rothmiller, "True Crime Chronicles: Serial Killers, Outlaws, and Justice ... Real Crime Stories from the 1800s" contains classic works of journalism resurrecting astonishing stories that will take the reader on a fascinating journey back in time to when these horrific tales mesmerized a nation.

What do Jack the Ripper, Jesse James, The Texas Servant Girl Annihilator, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Jack the Kisser have in common? They were all subjects of true crime newspaper reporting in the 1800s. And now these stories and that of many others are brought together in their original form in a two-volume set: "True Crime Chronicles: ​Serial Killers, Outlaws, and Justice ... Real Crime Stories From The 1800s." Compiled and commented on by New York Times bestselling author and former detective Mike Rothmiller, these classic works of journalism resurrect astonishing stories that will take the reader on a fascinating journey back in time to when these horrific tales mesmerized a nation. Some may find these articles and their descriptions of people and crimes shocking by today’s standards, but they are representative of the most colorful true crime stories of the day. True Crime Chronicles Volume Two, includes stories about Billy the Kid, Jesse James, the legendary “Jack the Ripper,” Lizzie Halliday, Anna Maria Zwanziger, Jack the Haircutter, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Nebraska Murderer, and many more shocking stories. Follow along as these reporters from another century visit the crime scenes, interview witnesses, and pen the stories of murder, evil, and swift frontier justice.



Mike Rothmiller is a New York Times Bestselling author, historian, a former cop, and an Army medic. He's a former TV Reporter, an award-winning documentary television producer, and television host for ESPN, PBS, and other international television markets. His non-fiction book, My Hero, Military, Kids Write About Their Moms and Dads (St. Martin's Press) received international acclaim and is the only book to have forwards written by three living Presidents and General Norman Schwarzkopf. Additionally, he's been a corporate President/CEO and directed three divisions of Sony Electronics EMCS-America, and he briefed the President of the United States. Readers of his books include; three Presidents, former First Lady Laura Bush, the late Charlton Heston, and Queen Elizabeth II. Media have interviewed him from 25 countries, and he's quoted in numerous books and magazines.



WildBlue Press is a publisher of books, eBooks and audiobooks from first-time and NY Times bestselling, Edgar award-winning and Pulitzer prize winning authors.



True Crime Chronicles Volume Two releases December 8, 2020 from WildBlue Press. A marketing copy is available for your review. To arrange an interview with the author, please contact WildBlue Press.



978-1-952225-42-0 Trade Paperback ISBN

978-1-952225-41-3 eBook ISBN

Publisher: WildBlue Press

Publish Date: December 8, 2020



Michael Cordova

303-744-2178



https://wildbluepress.com/

michael@wildbluepress.com



