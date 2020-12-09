Bramasol Inc. and io-group L.P. Partner to Provide Optimized Solutions for Integrating Finance and Supply Chain Management

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bramasol Press Release

Santa Clara, CA, December 09, 2020 --(



To address these challenges and help companies optimize their opportunities within a strategic approach to digital transformation, Bramasol and io-group have teamed up to provide a wealth of combined experience and expertise in both finance and supply chain excellence.



The partnership between io-group and Bramasol is designed to deliver comprehensive solutions and tangible results, with an emphasis on tightly aligned expert teams that are tailored to customers’ specific requirements and market imperatives. Importantly, both companies also are SAP Gold Partners and recognized leaders in the SAP ecosystem, with deep expertise in planning and implementing digital and business transformation with S/4HANA.



From the outset of each project, we bring together complementary resources from both of our consulting groups to form dedicated project teams that follow disciplined processes for assessment, proposed solutions, data analysis, system design, development, go-live, training and follow-though on process optimization.



“As SAP Gold Partners with proven track records, we are trusted experts in finance and supply chain along the entire value chain,” according to Dave Fellers, CEO of Bramasol, adding, “our two companies are fully committed to a strong partnership with SAP for the benefit of our mutual customers.”



“Together with our customers, we are shaping the future of intelligent enterprises,” says Rupert Hoecherl, President of io-group. “Over many years, Bramasol and io-group have enjoyed successful partnership with SAP in the US and in Europe and, by combining our teams, we are now taking enterprise wide integration to new heights.”



With io-group providing deep expertise on the logistics and supply chain issues and Bramasol integrating finance, cash management and S/4 functionality, the combined team is creating a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated set of solutions for our clients to address finance and supply chain requirements from the ground-up and from the C-suite to the frontlines.



About Bramasol: Bramasol is a leader in SAP-based S/4HANA finance and business transformation solutions and a premier services partner for the SAP Revenue Accounting and Reporting application (for ASC 606/IFRS 15) and leasing (for ASC 842/IFRS 16) and the SAP Treasury and Risk Management application. CFOs from the Fortune 500 choose Bramasol as the go-to partner for finance innovation and compliance solutions for companies looking to transform compliance into competitive advantage.



For more information contact: John Froelich, jfroelich@bramasol.com



About io-group: io-group provides integrated consulting, design and planning services for production, logistics and supply chain management, as well as for architecture and IT projects. Our experienced specialists work in interdisciplinary teams, creating customized solutions and processes according to the specific requirements of each client. With more than 300 staff, io-group is one of the leading technical consulting and planning companies at your service in nine locations across the world. Besides the headquarters in Heidelberg (Germany), the company has subsidiaries in Berlin, Dortmund, Leonberg, Munich, Bethlehem (PA, USA), Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong.



John Froelich

602-432-7574



https://www.bramasol.com



