SMi Group Invite Microbiologists to 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Virtual Conference

SMi Reports: The agenda and speaker line-up for the upcoming Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, which will convene as a virtual conference on April 28 and 29, 2021 has been released.

Boston, MA, December 09, 2020



SMi Group invites all microbiologists to join the 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Virtual Conference to discuss Contamination Control Strategies, Effective Environmental Monitoring and the newest schools of thought in personnel operation. Expert leaders in regulation and compliance will provide expert viewpoints on how to implement and interpret the regulation, in addition, Annex 1 will be assessed and debated.



This conference is free to attend for active pharmaceutical and biotech firms and US$999 for vendors and commercial firms. Visit www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR1 for more information.



SMi Group is delighted to have Lynne Ensor, Vice President, RCS Head of Global Compliance, Parexel chair the April event virtually and sponsored by Microcoat.



Key highlights and new additions from last event features:



- Explore the latest advancements in robust risk-based disinfection strategies for effective cleaning and microbe elimination

- Investigate the extensive and complex regulatory landscape alongside the regulators

- Delve into recent case studies delivered by experts in microbial monitoring and contamination control programs

- Attain expert tuition at the post-conference workshops in new quality risk management tools for contamination control and the latest revisions in the US Pharmacopoeia

- Benefits for attending a virtual event include virtual exhibition booths packed with information, networking features to discuss and share contact details with other attendees, and attend virtual meetings and networking socials.



Key speakers also presenting at the virtual conference include:

- Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation

- Rosemary Versteegen, CEO, International Serum Industry Association

- Lynne Ensor, Vice President, RCS Head of Global Compliance, Parexel

- Sean O’Brien, Quality Assurance Director, Contamination Control, Sanofi

- Maximilian Augustin, DE Process Validation Manager / MSAT, Roche



Including 2 keynote speakers joining for the first time:

John Arigo, Director, Division of Microbiology Assessment, FDA

Commander Qiao Bobo, Division Director, Office of Pharmaceutical Quality, FDA/CDER



In addition to the two-day conference, there will also be a two virtual half-day pre-conference workshops held on April 27, 2021. The workshops will be Workshop A on USP Microbiology 2021 – Keeping Up with Standards, led by Donald Singer, Microbiology Expert Committee Chair, US Pharmacopoeia and workshop B on Quality Risk Management Tools for Contamination Control, led by Cheryl Essex, Head of Microbiological Control for Biologics, Sanofi & Jon Williams, Global Proactive Risk Manager, Sanofi



The full agenda and speaker line-up is available to view online at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR1



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6161 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk.



Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference

Conference: April 29 – 30, 2020

Workshop: May 1, 2020

Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, USA

http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR1



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR1



