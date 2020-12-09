Exclusive Interview with Séverine Duband, Nemera Released Ahead of Pre-Filled Syringes Europe

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is holding the 13th annual Pre-filled Syringes and Injectable Drug Devices virtual conference, taking place on the 13th and 14th January 20211, have confirmed Séverine Duband, Global Category Manager, Nemera as a speaker and will be presenting on “leveraging the patient journey to optimize device use in home care environments.”Secure your attendance today and register your place here: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom7On the run up to the conference, Séverine Duband is interviewed by SMi Group to discuss her thoughts on the biggest growth area of the pre-filled syringes market.Snapshot of Séverine interview:The Pre-Filled Syringes market has matured greatly over recent years, what key differences have you noticed in the last year regarding significant developments?“The key trend from past years continues to accelerate with key focus on biologic drugs (monoclonal antibodies for example), delivered more and more in “ large volumes” ie >1ml. Targeted proteins treatment also translate into smaller batches as more tailored to patient’s conditions, and more complex molecules as very sensitive proteins."Lately COVID-19 with anti-viral and new vaccines development also have impacted this year, and for sure will continue to impact the following years."What are your thoughts on the developing regulatory environment for Pre-Filled Syringes and drug/device combination products and how is this currently impacting your role?“Drug device combination products are becoming more and more the 'standard' in new product development, especially in the parenteral device field.This translates into the need to have a true holistic approach, from human factors up to industrial production. As device manufacturers, we ought to step up and take the whole ecosystem into account in our device development strategy. This also leads us to grow our areas of expertise in the services field such as HFE, filling, CMO, etc.The brochure with the full interview, agenda and speaker line-up is available online: www.pre-filled-syringes.com/prcom7Proudly sponsored by BD Medical, Nemera, Owen Mumford, Zeon & West Pharmaceutical ServicesFor media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088.About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

