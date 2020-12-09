Vestd Name "High Performer" by Real Users on G2

Press Releases Vestd Press Release

London, United Kingdom, December 09, 2020 --(



To date, 100% of Vestd’s customers rated the platform with an average of five stars.



Ifty Nasir, founder and CEO, writes that, “the whole company is thrilled. We’ve had a tremendous year of growth, but it’s vital to us that we continue to offer a premium service to all of our customers as we grow. We view this recognition from G2 as proof that our decision to keep ‘customer success’ at the centre of our business model is the right way to go.”



“We’d like to thank all of our customers for helping to propel us up the G2 leaderboard, it’s a genuine honour and an energising win to end the year on.”



Vestd achieved "High Performer"status by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the "equity management software" category. For inclusion in the report a product must have received ten or more reviews.



