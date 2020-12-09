VHC Issues Special Message on Pearl Harbor Remembrance

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Veterans Home Care Press Release

Veterans Home Care wants to thank and acknowledge those families who lost a loved one on Pearl Harbor Day and wants veterans and their surviving spouses to be aware about a little known VA benefit to help cover medical and custodial care costs.

St. Louis, MO, December 09, 2020 --



Veterans Home Care wants to thank and acknowledge those families who lost a loved one on Pearl Harbor Day and salute all aging veterans, and their families, who have served in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam or the Gulf War.



In addition VHC wants veterans and their surviving spouses to be aware about a little known VA benefit to help cover medical and custodial care costs.



The VA benefit is a pension paid to veterans (or their surviving spouses) with an additional amount called “Aid and Attendance” to assist those who are disabled and need help to live safely at home.



The benefit can cover medical and custodial care costs up to $1,936 per month for a single veteran, up to $2,295 for a married veteran and up to $1,244 for a surviving spouse.



“The VA compensates veterans who are injured or disabled as the result of military service but many are unaware of a lesser-known VA pension for wartime veterans who do NOT have a service-connected disability. We want veteran families to know about all their options,” said Bonnie Laiderman, CEO and Founder.



Veterans Home Care through its VetAssist Program, helps aging veterans and surviving spouses nationwide secure the Aid and Attendance pension. VetAssist connects a national network of 3,800+ home care agencies with eligible veterans and spouses who need an in-home caregiver.



Included are help with transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and personal care such as bathing, dressing and using the bathroom. VetAssist clients also receive the VetAssist Companion®, the latest medical alert system powered by Amazon Alexa® and smart home technology.



VetAssist can also arrange for adult day care. The cost of care is offset with the Aid and Attendance VA funds. There’s never a charge for help with the VA application.



“Veterans Home Care is dedicated to helping veterans who served on Pearl Harbor Day and in any war time conflict, and their families. Our goal is to help them live a more fulfilling life,” said Laiderman.



For eligibility requirements and additional information visit www.VeteransHomeCare.com or call toll free 888-314-6075 for a free consultation.



About Veterans Home Care

