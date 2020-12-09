Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Excel Software Press Release

Receive press releases from Excel Software: By Email RSS Feeds: ClickInstall 6.0 Builds a macOS App Installer for Big Sur and Apple Silicon Computers

ClickInstall 6.0 builds a macOS App installer for Big Sur on Intel or Apple Silicon computers. Notarize and code sign applications, libraries and the installer itself during the build process.

Henderson, NV, December 09, 2020 --(



ClickInstall 6.0 can now build a 64-bit software installer for macOS computers using x86 or ARM processors. A Universal installer runs native on both Intel and Apple Silicon computers. The installer supports macOS from 10.10 through Big Sur.



Applications, libraries and the installer itself can be code signed during the build process using a certificate downloaded from an Apple Developer account. The finished installer can be electronically sent to Apple for notarization.



Create a simple installer in minutes. Set a few options, point to the Source folder holding the files you want to install to the Applications folder and click the Build button. ClickInstall makes it easy to create compressed, password-protected, self-extracting installers with basic computer skills. A user can double-click an installer on a CD, USB flash drive or from a download to start the install process.



ClickInstall supports user choice and option selections during the install process. Users can install the files and features they want or patch an existing installation with new or modified files. To customize the user experience, check minimum OS and RAM requirements before installing, present Pre and Post install notes or take the user to your online registration, tutorial or introduction video when the install process is finished.



A simple installer window is presented with custom logo, icon and background image. Include an optional web link, copyright notice, license agreement with required confirmation, help or release notes. The installer window title, buttons and other text seen by the user can be customized for any human language with Unicode text encoding.



ClickInstall supports pre and post install actions to copy and delete files and folders anywhere on the macOS computer to accommodate complex application installs. An executable can run before installation to confirm system requirements or after installation to complete custom actions.



Apply a custom icon to the installer or require a computer unique password. The vendor can generate a password for each user computer using ClickInstall or fully automate a Serial Number activation process with an online activation server.



ClickInstall has the ability to split a large setup file into multiple files or CDs. During the installation process the user is prompted to insert the next CD. Users with slow Internet access can download multiple smaller files, then double-click the Setup file for a seamless install. To reduce file size and download time, the install process can download optional features on demand.



Each record in ClickInstall holds the information needed to build an installer. Select a record and click to generate one installer or a batch of installers. ClickInstall can integrate many steps during the build process. Code sign files and the installer itself. Upload the Setup file to your website with builtin FTP features.



ClickInstall generates royalty-free installers for any number of products with a one-time licensing fee of $395. The product includes a PDF User Guide, short tutorial, downloadable trial edition and online video demonstrations.



Excel Software

Ph: (702) 445-7645

Web: www.excelsoftware.com

Email: info@excelsoftware.com Henderson, NV, December 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ClickInstall makes it easy to create customized, professional installers for macOS computers. A good installer can reduce support cost and download time, simplify and customize the user experience, add security and make a great first impression.ClickInstall 6.0 can now build a 64-bit software installer for macOS computers using x86 or ARM processors. A Universal installer runs native on both Intel and Apple Silicon computers. The installer supports macOS from 10.10 through Big Sur.Applications, libraries and the installer itself can be code signed during the build process using a certificate downloaded from an Apple Developer account. The finished installer can be electronically sent to Apple for notarization.Create a simple installer in minutes. Set a few options, point to the Source folder holding the files you want to install to the Applications folder and click the Build button. ClickInstall makes it easy to create compressed, password-protected, self-extracting installers with basic computer skills. A user can double-click an installer on a CD, USB flash drive or from a download to start the install process.ClickInstall supports user choice and option selections during the install process. Users can install the files and features they want or patch an existing installation with new or modified files. To customize the user experience, check minimum OS and RAM requirements before installing, present Pre and Post install notes or take the user to your online registration, tutorial or introduction video when the install process is finished.A simple installer window is presented with custom logo, icon and background image. Include an optional web link, copyright notice, license agreement with required confirmation, help or release notes. The installer window title, buttons and other text seen by the user can be customized for any human language with Unicode text encoding.ClickInstall supports pre and post install actions to copy and delete files and folders anywhere on the macOS computer to accommodate complex application installs. An executable can run before installation to confirm system requirements or after installation to complete custom actions.Apply a custom icon to the installer or require a computer unique password. The vendor can generate a password for each user computer using ClickInstall or fully automate a Serial Number activation process with an online activation server.ClickInstall has the ability to split a large setup file into multiple files or CDs. During the installation process the user is prompted to insert the next CD. Users with slow Internet access can download multiple smaller files, then double-click the Setup file for a seamless install. To reduce file size and download time, the install process can download optional features on demand.Each record in ClickInstall holds the information needed to build an installer. Select a record and click to generate one installer or a batch of installers. ClickInstall can integrate many steps during the build process. Code sign files and the installer itself. Upload the Setup file to your website with builtin FTP features.ClickInstall generates royalty-free installers for any number of products with a one-time licensing fee of $395. The product includes a PDF User Guide, short tutorial, downloadable trial edition and online video demonstrations.Excel SoftwarePh: (702) 445-7645Web: www.excelsoftware.comEmail: info@excelsoftware.com Contact Information Excel Software

Harold Halbleib

702-445-7645



www.excelsoftware.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Excel Software Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend