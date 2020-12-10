TurningLeafVITA Might Change the Way You Get Your Vitamins

In the midst of a global pandemic, TurningLeafVITA is a new vitamin delivery service that is aiming to change the way you shop for your vitamins and supplements. By introducing a new vitamin delivery service, TurningLeafVITA is helping you put your health first.

“We keep being warned about the COVID transmission risks of box stores like grocery stores, so why would we want to put ourselves at risk to buy vitamins this way when we are really just trying to keep ourselves healthy?” notes Dr. Everson.



TurningLeafVITA.com offers a different kind of vitamin subscription model, one without recurring monthly billing. Instead, the company relies on an email reminder approach that to let customers know it is time to re-order. Turning Leaf vitamins come packaged as 31 units, so the company established their recurring service, based on your original purchase date to ensure that you always have a steady supply of vitamins delivered to your door.



As a startup, to drive the change in consumer buying habits TurningLeafVITA understands the importance of delivering the highest quality vitamins and supplements directly to the consumer at an affordable price. Focused on keeping their customers safe and healthy, the company is looking to upend the way people buy their vitamins.



Focused on the U.S. market initially, TurningLeafVITA.com is focused on helping people turn a new leaf in their daily nutrition. The recently launched website is already adding new customers by focusing on innovative vitamin blends that aim to maximize potency while offering an affordable monthly price. With a delivery model designed around consumer safety, go ahead and turn your new leaf today at www.TurningLeafVITA.com.



For Press or Consumer Inquiries Please Contact them at: TurningLeafFit@Gmail.com



