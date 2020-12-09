DT Asia and Versasec Announce Strategic Partnership

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Versasec AB Press Release

Versasec Signs New Reseller DT Asia Pte Ltd. to Deliver Strengthened Security and Identity Management to Asia-Pacific Organizations.

Stockholm, Sweden, December 09, 2020 --(



DT Asia Pte Ltd. will help deploy vSEC:CMS, Versasec's CMS product suite, which provides all the software tools to administer and manage smart cards in a secure and convenient way. While most companies recognize the importance of two-factor authentication (2FA) of user identities, managing their 2FA implementations with proprietary in-house or multiple commercial solutions can be time consuming and costly. Versasec's cost-effective, easily implemented and intuitive vSEC:CMS solutions remove the barriers to true identity and access management. Versasec vSEC:CMS is optimized for deployment in small or large-scale projects.



DT Asia identifies and partners with forward-looking technology companies to jointly bring clear and targeted security solutions to partners and customers. These products range from start-ups to early adoption stages, made with cutting-edge technologies. "Our intent is to offer our partners a committed and competitive advantage and opportunities to differentiate themselves in this competitive security solution space," said David Ong, DT Asia's co-founder, "Be it value-based or volume-based, it is always a deliberate go-to market approach at DT Asia. We are excited to add Versasec's award-winning vSEC:CMS to our strong portfolio of security solutions."



"We're seeing increased demand in our credential management solutions in the Asia-Pacific region," said Joakim Thorén, Versasec CEO. "As we continue working toward expanding our presence in the APAC region, DT Asia will help us make inroads to new clients and help us support clients that are deploying our vSEC:CMS suite of products."



About DT Asia

DT Asia Pte Ltd is led by former IT security and business leaders from HP and Dell with more than 20 years of experience across various geography and market segments. DT Asia began in 2007 with a clear mission to build market entry for various pioneering IT security solutions from US, Europe and Israel. DTA has successfully laid the foundation to our next phase of value-added distribution and added confidence to our channel partners.



About Versasec

Versasec is the leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market.



Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, Tieto, Raiffeisenbank, Hornbach, Daimler, Australia's Department of Defence, European Commission, Qualcomm, eBay, Saudi Aramco, IMF, L'Oreal and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.



Joakim Thoren

+46 8-555 103 10



https://versasec.com



