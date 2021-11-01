ReviveAdserverMod Launches Header Bidding Suite for Revive ad server
Revive Adserver Mod launches a header bidding suite plugin and it is built over prebid.JS can be connected to multiple bidders as well as Direct Advertiser Ads at one Interface.
San Francisco, CA, November 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Revive Adserver Mod launches a header bidding suite for Revive ad server which is a premium Header Bidding solution that maximizes the Publisher’s Monetization potential. Header Bidding suite is built over prebid.JS and can be connected to multiple Bidders as well as Direct Advertiser Ads at One Interface. The Suite offers the Interface within the Revive ad server as a one-stop solution to manage the Inventory and get the Reports in One place.
Header bidding suite highlights:
• Customizable Bidding algorithm and priority setting.
• Supports Image, Text, and Video ads as well as Third-party Ads.
• Direct advertiser Ads and Bidder ads can be prioritized for maximum Revenue.
• VPAID and VAST Standards are supported for Video Ads.
• Passback/fallback tags supported.
• Advanced Targeting and Reporting features.
Source: https://www.reviveadservermod.com/header-bidding-suite-for-revive-adserver
About Revive Adserver Mod
Reviveadservermod.com has 10+ years of experience in the Ad tech industry and as well as offers 390+plugin, Custom solutions, and consulting support for Revive Ad server Customers. Reviveadservermod.com has 650+ happy customers over the Globe.
Contact
Revive Adserver ModContact
Ritha Cathy
+1 408-786-5525
www.reviveadservermod.com
Ritha Cathy
+1 408-786-5525
www.reviveadservermod.com
