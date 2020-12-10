Linda Hill Appointed Vice President of Philanthropy at United Methodist Communities

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Methodist Communities Press Release

United Methodist Communities is delighted to announce the hiring of Linda Hill as the Vice President of philanthropy. Ms. Hill has worked in many renowned organizations like Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation, Stuart Country Day School of The Sacred Heart, Penn Medicine, to name a few.

Neptune, NJ, December 10, 2020 --



Ms. Hill has over 15 years of philanthropy leadership experience, predominantly in the healthcare sector. She joins UMC after five years as executive director of the Raritan Bay Medical Center Foundation, which is part of Hackensack Meridian Health. Previously, Ms. Hill spent eight years in various development roles at Penn Medicine, Princeton Medical Center, and three years as director of development at the Stuart Country Day School of The Sacred Heart.



Prior to her development career, Linda worked as a clinical pharmacist before launching and leading a medical communications company, WriteChoice Inc., for 15 years. Linda holds a Pharmacy Doctorate from the University of the Sciences in Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Rutgers University in New Jersey. She is involved with the local Association of Fundraising Professionals and volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth & Middlesex Counties.



“As a fundraiser, I have carefully chosen my career path to reflect organizations about which I could feel passionate because for me, that visceral connection to the organization I represent allows me to do my best work. United Methodist Communities is a marriage of career and passion for me, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the UMC team,” states Ms. Hill.



UMC President and CEO Larry Carlson comments, “Linda brings a wealth of experience to United Methodist Communities and her commitment to her field was evident from the moment we met. Linda’s passion fits perfectly with UMC’s mission driven focus. I’m looking forward to Linda becoming part of the UMC family.”



For additional information about United Methodist Communities call 732-922-9800 or visit UMCommunities.org.



About United Methodist Communities



Based in New Jersey, United Methodist Communities is a senior services organization guided by a volunteer board of directors. The not-for-profit is affiliated in ministry with the United Methodist Church of Greater New Jersey. The mission of the United Methodist Communities is compassionately serving in community so that all are free to choose abundant life.



With over 113 years of continuous operation, the organization has grown to 13 locations offering independent, residential and assisted living; Tapestries® Memory Care; respite; rehabilitation; long-term care; Bridges Hospice and Palliative Care; affordable senior housing; and case management, live-in and in-home personal care through HomeWorks.



Jan Carrato

732-922-9800, 800-352-6521



https://umcommunities.org/



