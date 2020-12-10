Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CCE Technologies, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from CCE Technologies, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: B2B Productivity SaaS App Clariti Announces Major Upgrades

Direct and Conference calling added to Emails, Chats, To-do among others

Fort Lee, NJ, December 10, 2020 --



Coming fresh off a recent round of funding from technology investors, the team at Clariti has been busy adding major enhancements to its product. The latest Clariti update has added the ability for audio calls – both for one-on-one and group conversations. Based on the development roadmap, video calling and screen-sharing will be added next month.



“Most people use separate apps at work for email, chat, calls, to-do and so on. This disconnected app environment creates information silos. Users are forced to rely heavily on their memory to establish connections between conversations on the same topic spread across multiple apps. Clariti connects all the apps in one product. Not only do users save time by using one app for all their conversations, Clariti goes one step further by connecting all related conversations,” said Vinay Wagle, V.P. Sales & Marketing at CCE Technologies, Inc.



Clariti creates threads of related emails, chats, calls, to-do and more in a single app. With all related communications, actions and documents automatically connected in threads, Clariti retains all the “intelligence” from the work.



“By bringing all apps in one place and connecting them by topic, the entire history of any task is always available for users at their fingertips in a single place. There is no need to search or work blind. This has a significant impact on personal and team productivity and helps people see the big picture and make informed decisions,” added Vinay.



Clariti is securely hosted on Amazon Web Services, providing total reliability, 100% uptime and trusted security. It uses 256-bit SHA encryption for both data and communications.



Clariti is designed for easy adoption, even by small and medium businesses with limited IT resources. All work – emails, chats, calls, to-do, documents... is connected by topic. Displayed in an easy-to-navigate visual form, Clariti helps users quickly see the complete history behind their work and make informed decisions faster.



Clariti is available for free for all users. Premium features are available for only $6/user/month. To learn more about Clariti and get started for free, visit: www.clariti.app.



About CCE Technologies:



CCE Technologies, Inc. (CCET) is a technology startup based in Fort Lee, NJ with a development partner in Chennai, India. With its first workplace productivity app, Clariti (www.clariti.app), CCET aims to increase productivity, restore order, and add speed to your work.



Debankan Chattopadhyay

+1 (201) 503-1881



www.clariti.app



