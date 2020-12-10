Parallax: Crime Tales by Lance J. LoRusso Available as Audiobook

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lance LoRusso Books Press Release

Available on Amazon, Audible, and iTunes.

Atlanta, GA, December 10, 2020 --(



“I am excited that Parallax: Crime Tales is now available on audiobook and able to reach an even larger audience,” said Lance LoRusso, author of Parallax: Crime Tales. “I want readers to enjoy the thrilling aspects of these stories, but also hope that they will walk away with a deeper appreciation of law enforcement officers, the true unsung heroes of this nation.”



About the author



Lance LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 100 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues.



In addition to Parallax: Crime Tales, LoRusso is the author of Hunting of Men, the first of the Blue Mystery book series that features Detective Johnny Till. The book deals with a cold case murder mystery and is a nominee for the Eric Hoffer Award for best mystery/suspense book of 2020.



Peacemaking was LoRusso’s first entry into the world of fiction, follows the journey of a police officer, Scotty Painter, in the aftermath of a shooting. Parallax, written to provide engaging as well as accurate entertainment, is a series of fictional stories based on the harsh realities faced by law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties and stories recounted to LoRusso by officers over the years.



David Johnson

404-380-1079



http://www.lancelorussobooks.com



