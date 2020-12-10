TIS Belongs to the Fastest-Growing German Companies

Press Releases Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH Press Release

The cloud-based corporate payments expert establishes itself on the ranking by FOCUS-BUSINESS and Statista for the fourth time in a row

Walldorf, Germany, December 10, 2020 --(



As in previous years, Statista, the Hamburg-based statistics portal, selected a list of 12,000 German companies from all sectors with a particularly strong growth in sales or workforce in recent years. In April, there was a call for participants and on October 13, FOCUS-BUSINESS Growth Champions published the results. TIS ranking again among Germany’s top 500 fastest-growing companies shows that for mid-sized companies to large corporates, a streamlined and secure global payments strategy is becoming a must. From a technology standpoint, TIS’ cloud-based platform is the leading solution for corporate payments. Looking into the future, TIS will further accelerate its business growth in Europe and in the United States.



“With this year soon coming to an end, I must say that 2020 has been characterized by extraordinary challenges,” says Joerg Wiemer, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at TIS. “The concept of ‘Working from Home’ has highlighted the importance of digitalization. The current situation has made the decision makers in companies realize that cloud-based solutions are not only indispensable for business-critical processes such as payments, but the automation and standardization enabled by such solutions also boost efficiency and enhance security for these processes.”



About TIS:

TIS (Treasury Intelligence Solutions GmbH), founded in Walldorf, Germany in 2010, is a global leader in managing corporate payments. The Financial Times named TIS as one of “Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies” for 2019 and 2020. Offered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the TIS solution is a comprehensive, highly-scalable, cloud platform for company-wide payments and cash management. The TIS solution has been successfully used for many years in both large and medium-sized companies, including Adecco Group, Hugo Boss, Fresenius, Fugro, Lanxess, OSRAM and QIAGEN. More than 25% of DAX companies are already TIS customers.



